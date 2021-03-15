OWATONNA — Catherine Mary (Mens) Elton, 91, of Owatonna died March 9, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.

Catherine was born April 21, 1929 in Steele County to Burnett and Margaret Stirens Mens. She attended Country School and graduated from OHS in 1947. She married Clinton Elton on June 19, 1947.

She is survived by four children, Mike & Judy Elton, Jackie Elton, Mark Elton and Scot & Mary Deno; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; a brother Bernie & Lois Mens and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Elton and grandson Brian Elton.

Her wishes are to be cremated and have a private burial.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Elton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments