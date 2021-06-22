MEDFORD, MINNESOTA — Mass of Christian Burial for Carol Hill Fisk, 87, formerly of Medford, MN, will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Nacogdoches, Texas. Mrs. Fisk passed away on June 12, 2021 at her daughter, Teresa Barnett's home in Conroe, Texas. She is survived by her six children, Marie Gallagher and husband, Kevin of Owatonna, MN, Michael Hill and wife, Diane of Deming, WA, Teresa Barnett and husband, Keith of Conroe, TX, Bruce Hill and wife, Claudia of Viroqua, WI, John Hill of Medford, OR, and Christie Cook and husband, Stan of Nacogdoches, TX. The family is being served by Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
