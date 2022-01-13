MEDFORD, MN — Gordon "Gordy" Stursa, 73 Medford, MN. Pasted away peacefully in his sleep at the Terrace of Cannon Falls. Gordy served two tours in the United States Air Force.

Survived by daughter Bridget Retallick, grandchildern Nora, Nathan, Naomi Retallick, of New Richland, MN; son Troy Stursa , Albert Lea, MN; sister-in-law, Mary Stursa , niece Jenifer Stursa, Medford, MN; sister Virgina (Ginger) Stursa, Owatonna, MN; his dog Sparky and many friends. Preceded in death Terrance, Erma, Archie Stursa, brother Gary Stursa , Medford, MN.

Private services later.

