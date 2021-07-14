Harold R. McGregor

OWATONNA — Harold Ray McGregor, age 92, passed away peacefully July 12, 2021. His beautiful smile and hearty laugh will always be remembered. A Nashua, IA farmer at heart his entire life, he served in the United States Coast Guard before succeeding as a seed salesman and general manager. Harold founded Slidell, inventing automated bagging machine systems that sold worldwide.
He was proudest of his grandchildren, and never tired talking about them. He was a man of immense curiosity, relentless drive for perfection, and a heart of gold. Harold was a longtime Rotarian, member of the Owatonna Country Club and contributed to many special projects benefitting Owatonna, most notably the Morehouse Dam Renovation. His garage featured every tool and machine needed for any job, and he thoroughly enjoyed using them to build and improve machinery and equipment in his retirement years.
Preceded in death by brothers, Malcolm and Ron, and son, John. Survived by wife,Jean McGregor; daughters, Janet (Tom), Margaret (Andrew) and Beth; sons, Jim, Joe (Teri); grandchildren, Amelia, Marin, Rachel, Alice, Will, Zach, Ryan, Ricky, Tommy and Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7:00 PM July 16, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com