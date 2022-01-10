MANKATO — Marjorie A. Kruckeberg, 91, of Mankato passed away on January 8, 2022, at Pathstone Living in Mankato.
Marjorie was born in the summer of 1930, the first of five children in Owatonna, Minnesota to Charles and Marie (Sisser) Kasper. She attended and graduated from Owatonna High School. She was united in marriage to Merville Kruckeberg on September 15, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. They had five girls and one boy; Joyce, Julie, Sharon, Susan, Denise and Douglas. The couple lived in Blooming Prairie and on the family farms before moving to St. Clair in 1967.
Marjorie worked at Valley National Bank as a bookkeeper and later at ADM in an accounting position. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, sewing, camping, feeding the birds, snowmobiling, bingo, word find puzzles, baking breads and cookies and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In later years after Merville's passing, she enjoyed going on senior citizens trips with her brother Don and sister-in-law Rita and her brother Bob. She had a green thumb and had many thriving Christmas cactus' in her home. She belonged to the Blue Earth County Extension club, was the secretary for their Coachman camping club, was active in the Immaculate Conception Church prayer group, and also led the weekly rosary group. Marjorie was a devout Catholic who prayed daily for her family and friends and for anyone else who needed or asked for help through prayer. She was always available to help her family and friends. Our mother was a very hard worker and a kind and loving mom. She was the greatest blessing from God. She may not be here physically, but her love and light will surround us forever.
We would like to extend our appreciation to the Pathstone memory care staff and the Ecumen Hospice nurses. We thank you for the care and comfort you gave our mother as well as the knowledge and emotional support you showed our entire family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merville in 1992; her parents; brothers Don and Bob; sisters-in law, Rita, Berneice, and Florence; son-in-law, David and son-in-law, Tom.
She is survived by five daughters and one son, Joyce Angerhofer of Burnsville, Julie Schoen of Mankato, Sharon (Al) Vossen of North Mankato, Susan (Dennis) Moe of North Mankato, Denise Salisbury of Mankato and Douglas (Jeanie) Kruckeberg of Blue Earth; brothers, Charles Kasper and David (Pam) Kasper; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Father Joe Pete will officiate. Following Mass, burial will take place in Steele Center Cemetery, rural Owatonna, immediately followed by a lunch reception in the church hall.