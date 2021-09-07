OWATONNA — Lois M. Kiel, age 88, of Owatonna died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Associated Church in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 9th at the Michaelson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
Lois Marie Kiel, the daughter of Orval and Hilda (Mueller) Christiansen, was born on October 11, 1932, in Hayfield, Minnesota. She grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1950. On November 3, 1951, she was united in marriage to Gordon R. Kiel in Owatonna. She worked at Jostens, Owatonna Tool Co. and National Computer Systems retiring from NCS in 1996. She was an active member of Associated Church and involved in Ladies Circle Group 5. She also volunteered with the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary and Hospice. Lois was a member and past president of the Legion Auxiliary. Lois and Gordon served as Commander and President for the Bicentennial in 1976 for Post 77. She enjoyed visiting vets at the local nursing homes, and supporting many other veteran activities. Lois was the most dedicated Owatonna High School sports fan. She absolutely loved watching the kids events. When not in attendance she enjoyed listening to the voice of Owatonna sports, Roy Koenig. She was an excellent cook and many people benefited from her Christmas and holiday goodies. Lois will be remembered as a generous person that gave of herself.
She is survived by her children Gloria (John) Hartman of Underwood, Keith (Julie) Kiel, Glenn Kiel, Kirk (Stacey) Kiel all of Owatonna; grandchildren Josh (Shelly) Kiel, Kevin (Jen) Sem, Justin Kiel, Elizabeth (Jeff) Haugen, Kasey Kiel and Kodey Kiel (and significant other Jordyn Keprios) and great grandchildren Carter Kiel, Landon Kiel and Kenzie Sem. Sister Ardis Marquardt, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon in 1989, and sisters Betty Brown and Marian Christiansen.