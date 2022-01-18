Sally Ann Grulke Arner

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
MESA, AZ — Sally Ann Arner, 78 of Mesa, AZ. passed away Monday, January 10, with her family: Ron (husband), David (son) and Mike (brother) by her side.
Sally was born to Luverne and Velman Grulke on May 21, 1943 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. She grew up in Owatonna, MN., where her dad was a Pharmacist and owned the Rexall drug store in town. After high school, she went on to UNI, in Cedar Falls, IA. where she sought a degree in Elementary Education. After student teaching in Kenosha, WI. She found an opportunity to teach next in Ansbach, Germany on a Military Base, which provided extensive travel all throughout Europe.