Sally Ann Grulke Arner

MESA, AZ — Sally Ann Arner, 78 of Mesa, AZ. passed away Monday, January 10, with her family: Ron (husband), David (son) and Mike (brother) by her side.

Sally was born to Luverne and Velman Grulke on May 21, 1943 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. She grew up in Owatonna, MN., where her dad was a Pharmacist and owned the Rexall drug store in town. After high school, she went on to UNI, in Cedar Falls, IA. where she sought a degree in Elementary Education. After student teaching in Kenosha, WI. She found an opportunity to teach next in Ansbach, Germany on a Military Base, which provided extensive travel all throughout Europe.

For full obituary notice please visit: https://www.awisechoiceaz.com/obituaries/sally-ann-arner/. A memorial service and a funeral service will be at a later date.

