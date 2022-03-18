Ronald Eugene Mohs

CHANDLER. AZ — Ron Mohs May 11, 1950 to December 30, 2021
Ron (Papa) Mohs was married to his childhood sweetheart Linda Albin for 51 1/2 years. He was a devoted husband, dad, papa, and a United States Navy Veteran. To know Ron is to understand that he treated all those he came in contact with like members of his family. He was as eager to open up his home as he was his heart.
Ron is survived by his immediate family; wife Linda Mohs, daughter Misty (Troy) Mullenbach, son Ryan Mohs, adopted daughter Ariann (Kevin) Conroy, grandchildren Sarah Mohs, Dylan & Karissa Conroy, Taylor (Brandi) Bordelon, Jade Wilder, and great grandchildren Adalyn, Kinsleigh, and Thielen Bordelon. His siblings include sisters Jeanette (John) Lustig, Judy (Wayne) Wolesky, and brother Gerald. Sister-in-law Martha Callahan, Larry Jeno, Jesus Rivera, are his brothers-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews
Ron is preceded in death by his mother Martha Mohs, father Neil Mohs, sisters Beverly (Robert) Shook and Joann Jeno, father-in-law Donald Albin, mother-in-law Margaret Albin, sisters-in-law Marsha Albin, Mary Albin, and Nyla Rivera. Dale Albin and Charles Callahan were his brothers-in-law.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Ron will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 1:00pm at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona. A reception will follow at the family home in Chandler. AZ.
