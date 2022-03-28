OWATONNA — Harlan D. Kern of Owatonna died March 28, 2022, in Waseca. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jason Kern presiding, along with the Most Reverend John Quinn in choir and concelebrating with the priests of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the church. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home. Burial will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Harlan was born August 16, 1954, in Faribault, MN, the son of John and Doris (Chavie) Kern. He graduated from Marian High School in Owatonna in 1973. He was united in marriage to Renee Sorenson on June 4, 1983, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford. Renee preceded him in death in 2012, one week before their son Jason was ordained a priest.
Harlan worked at NAPA Distribution Center in Owatonna for over 20 years. In the spring of 2022, he celebrated his 31st year of sobriety with AA. Harlan attended all his kids' sporting events while they were growing up. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Owatonna, Knights of Columbus, as a member of the Henry Speck Assembly of the 4th Degree. He was a Cub Scout Leader for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his boys and grandson. In his spare time, Harlan enjoyed gardening and helping friends and family with their needs.
Harlan will be missed by his son Nicholas (Kristi) Kern of New Richland, grandson Grayson Kern, and son Rev. Jason Kern of Winona, his siblings Ralph (Shirley) Kern, Ronald (Peg) Kern, Joyce Sammon, Marge (Ray) Schmidt, Mary (Ed) Zuranski, Sharon (Jim) Gray, Martin (Cindy) Kern and Kenneth (Lisa) Kern. Harlan is preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy, and an infant brother.
Harlan battled cancer over the last five years of his life, including a bone marrow transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His family is most grateful for the care he received from the Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Wang, as well as the Gift of Life Transplant House and, in his final days, Colony Court in Waseca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. To leave an online message of condolence go to www.megercares.com