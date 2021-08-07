OWATONNA — Clara R. Schroeder, 95, of Owatonna, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Pleasant Manor in Faribault.
She was born August 1, 1926 in Owatonna, the daughter of Albert and Ludmilla "Libby" (Seykora) Granowski. Clara graduated from Owatonna High School in 1943 at the age of 16. On April 4, 1945, she married Donald Irwin. They had two children and later divorced. She was united in marriage to Norbert W. Schroeder, on February 1, 1969, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden. They made their home on a farm near Meriden. Clara worked for the Owatonna Canning Company for over 30 years. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, ice fishing, playing cards, dice, cooking and gardening. Clara enjoyed family trips to the cabin and wintering in Apache Junction, AZ for 13 years. She also traveled in a truck camper and later a motor home to visit all the states except Louisiana. Visiting State Parks was one of her favorites. Her family will remember her as being a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was easy to connect with and was always taking care of others.
Clara was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden. She was an officer of the WELCA Board serving as treasurer where she recorded immaculate finances for the women's organization. She also served on the Care Circle and the Quilters Groups. Clara took part in starting the tradition of awarding each graduate of St. Paul's a quilt. She contributed several intricate designed quilts to honor the students that would be graduating high school from St. Paul's Church. This tradition still carries on today.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bob) Wayne of Fridley; step-children, Linda (David) Dietz of Owatonna, Beverly (David) Buan of Oakdale, Duane (DeNell) Schroeder of Owatonna, Dean (Mary Jo) Schroeder of Owatonna and Julie Kervina of Farmington; 22 grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norbert Schroeder; son, Robert Irwin; parents; one brother and seven sisters.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held August 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden with Deacon Billie Jo Wicks officiating. Interment will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Quilters Group.