Jacqueline Margaret Jackie Elton

OWATONNA — Jacqueline Margaret Elton, 70, of Owatonna, passed away Thursday, October 7 at Cottage Wood Hospice Care in Mankato, Minnesota.
Jackie was born May 22, 1951 in Owatonna to Clinton and Catherine (Mens) Elton. She graduated from Owatonna High School, class of 1969. A true artisan from the 1960s era, Jackie could find true beauty and solitude both in nature and metropolitan areas. Having lived in the Twin Cities area, Salem, Oregon and the backwoods of Arkansas, and truly loved the pacific northwest adventure.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Brian Elton, and will be missed by her sister Mary and Scot Deno, brothers Mike and Judy Elton and Mark Elton, nieces Ali and Chad Rafdal, Molly and Jeff Brommert and Mandy Elton, nephews Charles and Erin Eltonga, Jeff and Ashley (Mork) Elton, Alex Deno and Joe and Odesa (Standke) Elton.