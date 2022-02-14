Eugene Rassman

OWATONNA — Gene Rassman died Friday, February 11 at Homestead Hospice House. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Associated Church at 11 am with visitation from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery with military honors by the Steele County Funeral Unit. Lunch will be served at the VFW.
Eugene Fredrick Rassman was born July 28, 1930, to John George Henry Rassman and Alice Gertrude (Heide) Rassman on the home farm in Winneshiek County, Iowa by Doctor Bockoven and midwife Grandma Albertina Josephina Heide. He was baptized on August 24, 1930, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa by Rev. F. Enghard where his sponsors were Oscar Heide and Anna Rassman. He was confirmed on April 18, 1943, by Rev. L. W. Moench at Immanuel Lutheran and his first communion was on December 25, 1943. He was united in marriage to Frances Mae Christey on August 25, 1956.
Gene was known to his immediate family as the man with two birthdays. His birth certificate stated he was born July 27, 1930, but according to his mother, his birthday was July 28, 1930; so, he celebrated two birthdays most of his life. Gene went through eighth grade in country school in Orleans Township and then started working with his brother Wayne to help his father on the family farm. He went on to work for Harvey Lott (International Dealer in Riceville, Iowa) repairing farm equipment.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1949 and served 5 years, 11 months and 23 days during the Korean Conflict. He returned home in 1955 and started working with his father for C. L. Haug for three years until Haug retired. He then went to Austin Vocational School on the G.I. Bill for two years, majoring in electronics. He then worked for A. W. Conklin for three years. In 1962, he started working for F.W. Arndt and Sons until that business dissolved in 1990. After that, Gene went into business for himself, and he was still doing that in 2010. He always said he had it made - Jesus was a carpenter, too. Gene was a master carpenter. He was on a crew of men who built some very beautiful homes in Owatonna. The finish work detail of each home was his specialty.
Gene was an avid hunter. He, with a group of friends, would go out west every year deer hunting and became close friends with the family where they hunted. Lots of stories to tell. And he also enjoyed fishing with friends. He loved to dance and enjoyed going to Zeiner's Ballroom and raising a few beers with family and friends. Gene was a member of the Associated Church, life member of VFW Post #3723 and American Legion Post #77, life member of the National Rifle Association and U.S. Randolph reunion. Gene was always proud of the fact that he served on the committee that saved Morehouse Dam.
Gene's greatest joy came along on April 4, 1991, when three little babies completely changed the rest of his life. He finally became a grandfather. Oh, the adventures they would share together - playing cards, going to the Steele County Free Fair, fishing at Clear Lake and family trips out west and perhaps his favorite was going to the Mississippi Head Water where he walked across the Mississippi.
Gene reached the great age of 91 with a lifetime of memories. He lived a truly blessed life and will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Frances, of 66 years, daughter Rebecca Kay (Kenneth) Sharpshair, his grandchildren Douglas, Patrick, and Christey Sharpshair (Greg Zarse). He is also survived by brothers: Robert in New York and Gordon (Gladys) in Owatonna and one sister Betty Buss of Owatonna and 17 nieces and 16 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Wayne and Allan, sisters Mary Anderson and Loretta Moe, and sister-in-law, Kay Rassman.