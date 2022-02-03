OWATONNA, MN — Diane Carol Mundt, age 74, of Owatonna, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna with her loving family by her side.
Diane was born December 11, 1947 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of the late Elmer and Eileen (Rucek) Janning. She was raised on a farm in rural Blooming Prairie, MN, and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1965. On October 21, 1967, she was married to James Mundt at St. Columbenous Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie, MN. They made their home in Owatonna and she worked in Human Resources at Truth Hardware retiring after over 30 years. In her spare time, she liked to read and garden, winter in Florida with James, and travel to Ely, MN, and spend time with her family. She will be forever remembered for her outgoing and ever joking and upbeat personality and very deep faith. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, James Mundt, son, Aaron (Michele) Mundt; and grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Mundt, all of Owatonna, MN; and siblings, Henry (Carol) Janning of Nebraska, Sandra (Fritz) Bachmeyer of Washington, Denise (Lynn) Sibenaller of Owatonna, and Brian (Mary) Janning of Nebraska; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Eileen Janning; and son, Jason Mundt.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN, or to the American Cancer Society.
A memorial mass for Diane will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN. Inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.