OWATONNA — Gertrude "Gert" Halverson died February 7, 2021 at her residence in Owatonna. Funeral service is set for Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. A private family burial will be at Valley Grove Cemetery in Nerstrand, MN. Friends may greet the family starting at 12:30 PM on Friday at the church.
Gertrude was born April 10, 1933 in Owatonna Township the daughter of Michael and Margaret (Stangler) Sobrack. She attended country school in Aurora Township, rural Steele County, MN.
Gertrude was united in marriage to DeWayne Halverson in 1950. Gert was a homemaker while the children were in school. After her children were grown Gert went back to school at Faribault Technical College to study to be a secretary. After her schooling Gert went to work at Truth Hardware in shipping department as a traffic coordinator and worked there for 25 years until her retirement in 1995. Gertrude enjoyed bowling, she loved to bake, cook and attend her children's and grandchildren's events, day trips to the Casino and playing bingo. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Gertrude is survived by her children Dennis (Roberta) Halverson of Owatonna, Gary (Carol Phillips) Halverson of Owatonna, Sharon (Donald) Wobschall of Owatonna. Six grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren. Brother Raymond (Shirley) Sobrack of Claremont MN, sister Marcella Boyette of Washington.
Gert is preceded in death by her husband DeWayne in 2019, daughter-in-law Patricia Halverson, brothers Donald and Alfred. Memorials may directed towards Valley Grove Preservation Society (P.O. Box 75 Nerstand, MN 55053) or Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research.
