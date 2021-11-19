James Wiggins

OWATONNA — James "Jim" Wiggins, age 86, passed away November 19, 2021 in Owatonna.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday November 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral at church. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at the church at 9:45 AM. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Jim was born in Dodge Center to parents Charles and Elizabeth (Probst) Wiggins. He graduated from Dodge Center High School. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served four years before being honorably discharged. He met and married Sharon Tvedt in Dodge Center. The two moved to Owatonna where Jim worked at OTC retiring after 38 years. He also was on the board of directors of Hometown Credit Union for several years.
He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, and the Knights of Columbus. Jim's favorite pastimes were, bowling, fishing, playing cards, cars, golfing and woodworking. In retirement Jim and Sharon enjoyed traveling, going as far as China and Hawaii. He also was an avid Twins fan.
Jim is survived by his wife Sharon, of 61 years; Mark (Barb), Roseville, MN, Susan (Terry) Schneider, Faribault, Robert, Rochester, 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one sister, Phyllis Wheeler, Owatonna.
He was preceded in death by, parents, and one brother Donald. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church and Parkinson's Foundation Minnesota.
