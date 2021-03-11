OWATONNA — Delores E. Wilke, age 87, of Owatonna, died peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1933 to George and Clara (Courier) Klingbeil on the family farm near Bricelyn, MN. She graduated from high school in 1951 and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse at the Blue Earth Hospital until her marriage to Bob Wilke on February 17, 1953 while he was on leave from the Army.
She was soon busy raising their three children, but took time to enjoy painting and making/selling crafts. In 1967 the family bought an old house that she proceeded to decorate. It was her dream and a wonderful place to raise the kids. When the kids got older, she took a job as the Activity Director at the Owatonna Care Center until 1982. She then could be found shopping or at a rummage sale or working on the things she loved -- arts & crafts, sewing, reading, and making quilts for the kids and grandkids.
Delores is survived by her husband Bob; children Chuck (Kathy) Wilke, Susan (Scott) Follese and David Wilke; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Elwood Klingbeil.
Due to current health concerns, a service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.