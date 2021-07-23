CIRCLE PINES, MINNESOTA — Richard L. Rosecke, age 71, died peacefully on July 21, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Helen; brother, Roger; sister, Norma Noyes. Survived by wife, Linda and their children, Andrew (Jeni) and Kirsten; grandchildren, Emma, Amelia, Beckett and Sigourney; siblings, Beverly and Darrell; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on July 31 at American Legion Post #566 in Lino Lakes with color guard gun salute at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials preferred to the American Legion Post 566 in Lino Lakes.