Janet Loken

OWATONNA — Janet May Loken, age 76, of Owatonna, MN died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Allina Health in Owatonna, MN. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland, MN at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dan Kordahl will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. The family prefers memorials to Le Sueur Ricer Lutheran Church or Hospice.
Janet was born April 16, 1945, the daughter of George and Sadie (Palm) Jenson. She graduated from New Richland High School in 1964. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Loken on February 8, 1969, at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church. Janet worked at EF Johnson, established Jan's Crafts, served as Executive Director for Minnesota Land Improvement Contractors of America, all while serving with unwavering support for the family business with her husband Don, at Loken Drainage. Janet was a faithful servant at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church for many years. Janet served as President of the Ladies Aid, Church Treasurer and more. Janet grew up in North Dakota and Minnesota, and lived in Michigan before returning to Minnesota. Janet was known for her love of card games, simple yet delicious cooking and baking, a confidant and her positivity. She lovingly cared for her family, children and grandchildren. Janet was known to always have a listening ear and to always shower others with favor and grace. She was known to arrive at every family potluck with more than always asked to bring, followed by pans of desserts for all to enjoy.
She is survived by her loving husband Don of Owatonna, MN; beloved mother of Tracy (Tom) Loken Weber of Muskego, WI, and Dallas (Nicole) Loken of New Richland, MN; loving grandmother of: Hannah, Mario, Samiyrah, Naiyelli, Emma and Michael Weber; Dylan, Addison and Alexis Loken. Siblings: Joyce (Roger) Larson of Ellendale, MN; Barbara Jenson of New Richland, MN; Corrine Jensen of Waseca, MN; Marian (Jim) Motz of Rochester, MN; Dean Jensen of Ellendale, MN; Leonard (Joyce) Jenson of Oslo, MN; In-laws: Roger Holland of Hartland, MN; Dale Loken of Owatonna, MN; Carol (David) Ronken of the Twin Cities, MN; and LeAnn (Marc) McMullen of St. Francis, MN; along with many cherished nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: John (Pat) Jenson; Charlotte Holland; In-laws: Ole (Nina) Loken; Norman (Jan) Loken; Colleen Loken; Gary Richards.