ROCHESTER — Daniel Scott Morman, 56, passed away November 16, 2021, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dan was born to Don and Dorothy (Outka) Morman in Owatonna on October 23, 1965. He graduated from high school in Des Moines, Iowa. Following high school, he attended and received a Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State University.
Dan was most recently employed in Rochester, Minnesota. His hobbies included fishing, boating, and cross-country skiing.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Breana Daniels Morman of Tracy, MN; mother, Dorothy Morman of Owatonna, MN; sister, Debra (Jason) Leuzzi of Brisbane, Australia; brother, Douglas Lukas of San Diego California; niece, Kiva Lukas and nephew, Sasha Lukas both of San Diego, California.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Church in Owatonna.
For more information or to leave an online message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com