...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
OWATONNA — Sterling A. Johnston, 64, of Owatonna, passed away March 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. He was born in Owatonna on September 3, 1957 to Merle and Frances (Wilson) Johnston. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1976. He was a manager of the Owatonna High School basketball and hockey teams, earning a letter in those sports. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Stout and received a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Many years later, he went back to school and attended Mankato State University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.
After college, Sterling started working at Owatonna Tool Company as Metallurgic Lab Technician. Sterling was also a substitute teacher in Owatonna. After working many years at OTC, he combined both his degrees of engineering and education and started working for Cedar Valley Services as a site supervisor.
Sterling loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed many family trips up north, canoeing and hunting.
Sterling was a member of the Rochester Carmelites, 3rd Order. He helped at the Catholic booth at the Steele County Fair and also made rosaries. He excelled in arm wrestling, and won a championship.
Sterling is survived by three brothers: Brent (Linda) Johnston, Mark Johnston, and Boyd (Deb) Johnston; sister, Bonnie Johnston, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Brett.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, March, 29 2022 at 11:00 am at Brick-Meger Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may greet the family Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sterling Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.