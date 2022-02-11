STORM LAKE, IA — Eileen Marie Arnts, age 88, of Storm Lake, Iowa, formerly of Alta, Iowa, died peacefully, surrounded by her six children, on February 8, 2022, in Storm Lake.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2-4 pm at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. A Rosary followed by a Prayer Vigil will be held at 4 pm at the funeral home following the visitation. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Eileen Marie Arnts was born on February 12, 1933 to Albert and Elsie (Jirousek) Broulik in Owatonna, Minnesota. Growing up, Eileen attended Saco School at a one room country school in rural Owatonna, Minnesota. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1951.
Eileen is survived by her children: Theresa (Les) Elgin of Adair, Iowa; Patricia (Lance) Mattson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Margaret (Denny) Anderson of Lawton, Iowa; Karen (Joe) Boyer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bernard Arnts of Alta, Iowa; David (Cheryl) Arnts of Alta, Iowa; brother: Luke Broulik of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; sister: Rita Dietz of Faribault, Minnesota; sister-in-law: Josephine Goeser of Omaha, Nebraska; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arnts; parents: Albert and Elsie (Jirousek) Broulik; brother-in-law: Bernard Dietz; sister-in-law: Reone Broulik.
