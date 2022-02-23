OWATONNA — William "Rick" Miller, age 71, of Owatonna died on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after a three day stay at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. Prior to that he had been at the St. Mary's Hospital since July 7, 2021 due to a subdural hematoma and a stroke as a result of a medical procedure.
William Richard Miller, the son of William and Gloria (Marriot) Miller, was born on November 14, 1949, in Oak Harbor, WA. He grew up in several different states but, resided in California longest. On July 4, 1991, he married Renee (Hansen) Haase in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in California for eight years before moving to Minnesota. They settled in Owatonna where he worked at Mustang General Equipment before going to work for SPX as a machine operator. Rick was a kind, gentle, loving person who like to crack jokes. He loved music, had a gentle heart towards all animals and was considerate to all his friends and people in general.
He is survived by his wife Renee Haase-Miller, step children John Haase and Jennifer Haase-Emmons all of Owatonna; children Monica Rodriguez of Washington, Angela Behrens-Whittcomb of California and Joshua Miller of Missouri; grandchildren Cassandra Emmons, Mark, Bo, Savannah, and Sophia Rodriguez, Paris and Theodore Whittcomb and great grandchild Violet. He is also survived by his siblings, John, Charles Tom and Debra; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William Miller and mother Gloria (Miller) Rapp and step-father Arthur.
