Cleone Connie Novotny

BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA — Cleone "Connie" (Wanous) Novotny, of Brooklyn Park, MN passed away Oct 1. at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband Francis J. Novotny, her brother Clarence J. Wanous, Jr, and her parents, Clarence and Florence Wanous of Owatonna. Survived by her daughters, Candice (Richard) Nyberg, and Chrisann (Blake) Foster; six grandchildren, Matthew, Stacey, David, Beth, Wilson (BJ) and Kelliann and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation at 10 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Thurston Deshaw Funeral Home: 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover, MN 55304 (763)767-7373
