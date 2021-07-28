BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA — Maynard Paul Bakken, 84, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of New Richland, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Gold Pine Homes in Bemidji, MN.
Maynard was born January 9, 1937 in New Richland, MN, the son of Marvel and Pearl (Johnson) Bakken. He graduated from New Richland in 1954. He married Bonnie Lea Culbertson April 4, 1959 in Wells, MN. Together, they began farming and raising a family on a homestead less than three miles from where Maynard was born.
Maynard enjoyed hard work nearly as much as hunting and fishing. While maintaining a 220-acre farm, he also worked for Central Co-op in Owatonna. He started as a station attendant but soon promoted to rural bulk truck driver and then to station manager. Maynard finished his successful 40-year career as general manager retiring in 2001.
He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Ellendale, MN where he faithfully served for many years as a deacon, church treasurer, a choir member, and a member of the men's group. Church life and a strong faith in God were central to Maynard's relationships and the legacy he leaves behind.
Upon retirement, Maynard and Bonnie moved up to their quiet cabin near Walker, MN. For more than 40 years, their north woods cabin was a special place where they enjoyed time with family and friends. Whether it was walking forest trails, picking blueberries, hunting, fishing or just sitting around the fire pit, memories were made to fill a lifetime.
Maynard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bakken of Bemidji, MN, children, Virgil (Robin) Bakken of Lake George, MN and Colleen (Debbie) Bakken of Bemidji, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, siblings, Elaine Johnson of Owatonna, Phylis Billingsley of Rochester, and Richard Bakken of New Richland, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Brian Bakken and twin grandbabies.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 with visitation afterward at Vibrant Life Assembly of God Church in Ellendale, Minnesota.