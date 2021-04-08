Todd J Ramer

MAPLE, WI — Todd Jeffrey Ramer, 58, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Todd's family will be hosting a celebration of life in his honor at 3:00 PM on June 26, 2021, at 6214 SW 22nd Ave., Owatonna.
Todd Jeffrey Ramer came into this world on April 5, 1962 with a larger than life personality. He was the eldest of four children born to Phyllis (Ahlborn) and Daniel Ramer. As a big brother, he took his role very seriously. Facilitating between being protective and showing them the correct way things should be done to an aww screw it attitude. Let's see how this plays out. I remember hearing more than one story involving an electric fence. Never one to say I told you so (often anyway) he was always there for advice. Most of it good. See above.
Anyone that knows Todd well knows that there are two ways of doing everything, Todd's way and the wrong way. If we all had a dollar for every time we heard "work smarter, not harder" out of his mouth, we would all be sipping umbrella drinks on a yacht talking about how hard it is to find good help. In addition to all of the advice and his strong work ethic, Todd also loved big. His heart was huge. If you had to question whether Todd loved you or not, you clearly were not paying attention. His phone calls out of the blue "just checking in to see how you are doing" will forever be missed by all who loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his children and grandchildren. Matthew and his daughter Codie, Amanda (Brian) Peters and their children Mia and Luca, Adam (Jessica Day) and their daughters Haiden and Jocelyn. His mother Phyllis (Doug) Hiatt, father Daniel (Betty) Ramer. Siblings Tammy Bennerotte, Tracy (Sherry) Ramer, Teresa Johnson, Tami (Todd) Preimesberger, Tonya (Jason) Fritz, Danielle Thesing, and Travis (Kristi) Hiatt. Step Grandfather Lester Mueske and countless friends and family.
Welcoming Todd into heaven were his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Clarence Ahlborn, and his paternal grandparents Helen Mueske and Ray Ramer.
Todd touched many lives and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Family gatherings will never be the same. The list of things to miss is seemingly endless, but we will continue to see Todd in the eyes of his children, grandchildren, and all who loved him dearly.
Todd was forever competitive and not one to back down from a challenge. Ever. He fought a hard fight and cancer did not win. Please know when Todd died, so did the cancer. So technically it was a tie.