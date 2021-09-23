Patricia Anne Patsy Anne Barber

OWATONNA — Patricia "Patsy Anne" A. Barber, age 74, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.
Patricia Anne Rogers was born on December 5, 1946, in Minneapolis to Robert and Marianne (Reilly) Rogers. She grew up in Minneapolis and was a 1964 graduate of Roosevelt High School. After school, she moved to Covina, California, where she fell in love with Allen Barber and married him in 1972. Patti worked for Clayton Industries in their international sales department until her retirement in 1988. She often took her family on trips, whether it was camping in their motorhome or visiting Disneyland, Patti enjoyed time with her children. In 1990, the family moved back to Minnesota and made their home in Waterville near Lake Tetonka. Patti and Allen owned APB Western store in Waseca. After Allen passed away in 2001, Patti moved to Owatonna. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and gardening, and visiting her sister to give Bella treats. A good Irish girl, Patti had a fondness for St. Patrick's Day, celebrating it with green clothes, green hair, and a trip to St. Paul for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. She loved watching NASCAR and was a huge fan of Jimmy Johnson. She also had a passion for Pogo games. Her church community was very important to her and when she could no longer get to church, she was blessed to receive communion at home. The thing Patti enjoyed most in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patti is survived by her children, Tami (Walter) Gadbaw of Waseca, and Derrick Crume; sister, Mary (Shane) Perry of St. Paul; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren; and many, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen Barber; and three siblings.
A funeral service honoring Patti will take place Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 12:30 PM.