STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA — Mary Margaret Baker of Sturgis, SD was born May 9, 1920 and passed away peacefully on her birthday May 9, 2021.
She is survived by her son Donald Baker of Sturgis, SD and daughter Janet (Gerald) Besser of Owatonna; grandchildren Lisa (Brian) Gruhn of Rapid City, SD; Aimee (Jason) Paulsen of Wall, SD; Robyn Adams of Owatonna; Ryan (Kim Hamill) Besser of Arroyo Seco, NM; and Renae (Dennis) Servaty of Spearfish, SD. Also, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Full obituary on Kinkade Funeral Home of Sturgis, SD website. Rest in the peace of God's love.