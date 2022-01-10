OWATONNA — Beverly Hoffman, age 78, of Owatonna, passed away January 6, 2022.
Friends may greet the family 5-7:00 PM Wednesday January 12, 2022 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 13, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, presided by Rev. Gary Wunderlich.
Beverly was born November 10, 1943, to parents Carl and Norma (Graber) Barn.
Graduated from Mora High School in 1962. In 1965 she married Harry Hoffman and in 1970 the two moved to the family farm south of Owatonna.
She soon started working at OTC/SPX a career she worked for 36 years retiring in 2007. Beverly enjoyed crafts and flowers but most of all she loved her grandchildren. They will miss playing card games with her.
Beverly is survived by children, Terry (Sarah), Sherry (Greg) Sellers, Craig (Sara), Brenda (Michael Lancette) Hoffman; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings, Dennis (Susan) Barn, Duane (Janice) Barn, Cheryl (Michael) Schmoll.
Preceded in death by husband, Harry, parents, and one brother, Darrell.
