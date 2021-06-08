WALHALLA, NORTH DAKOTA — Geraldine A. Chaput, 94, formerly of Walhalla, ND, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, ND. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the church.
Geraldine Ann Starman was born July 26, 1926 at Summit, Steele County, MN to Frank and Mary (Motl) Starman. She grew up on a farm near Bloomington Prairie, MN and also attended school there. Jerry worked at Jostens in Owatonna, making bomb sight parts during World War II, and as a waitress in Blooming Prairie, MN after the war.
On November 5, 1952, she married Edmund Chaput at Blooming Prairie. After their marriage they lived and farmed at Walhalla. In the winter months they lived in Long Beach, CA. Things she enjoyed were reading, sewing, baking, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: Mary (Larry) Smith Bismarck, ND, Carol (Randy) Anderson, West Fargo, ND, Sharon (Rick) Bothun, Owatonna. Also surviving are her grandchildren and their families: Steven Smith, Adam (Courtney) Anderson, Russell and Samantha, Jacob (Amy) Anderson Elliot, Harper, and Owen, Amy (Drew) Fullenkamp, Evelyn and Henry, Michael (Katie) Bothun and Greyson, Sarah (Ricky) Kuhn, Emery, Cooper, and Riley, Andrea Bothun, Matthew Bothun.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Edmund, brothers, Frank, Ed, Lawrence, and Joseph Starman, and sisters, Mary Sisler and Josephine Trom.
