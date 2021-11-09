Janice Arlene Jan Spatenka

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Janice A. Spatenka, age 85, of Blooming Prairie, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home.
Janice Arlene Myers was born on October 11, 1936 in Claremont to Carlos and Alice (Faylor) Myers. She grew up on a farm in rural Claremont with her two brothers and was a 1954 graduate of Claremont High School. On July 14, 1954, she was united in marriage to John Spatenka at First Presbyterian Church, and the two raised their family on a farm outside Blooming Prairie. Jan was a devoted homemaker and cared greatly for her family. Although she wasn't much of a cook, her homemade bread, jams, and jellies, and mouthwatering chocolate cake were loved by her family. Jan enjoyed working outdoors, mowing her lawn and tending to her flowers. She was also very social and had a quick wit. She enjoyed word puzzles and was a master on the typewriter. Although she wasn't known to smile often, she was a kind and caring woman that truly loved her family.
Janice is survived by her husband, John Spatenka of Blooming Prairie; children, Joylene (Gary) Johnson of Claremont, Jon (Kara) Spatenka of Ellendale, and Jeffrey Spatenka of Minnesota; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Linda) Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son in childhood, Jerome Spatenka; and brother, Donald.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Claremont, and Monday, November 15, from 10:00 until the 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will follow at Claremont Street Cemetery.