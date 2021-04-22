Richard Dick McCann

OWATONNA — Richard "Dick" J. McCann, age 91 passed away peacefully at the Owatonna Hospital on Saturday April 17, 2021, with his family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dick's life at the Brick Meger Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM. A military burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, the week of June 7th 2021.
Dick was born November 10, 1929 the youngest of eight children, to Archie and Mary (Brandley) McCann in St cloud MN. As a youth, Dick worked at the family fuel oil company and ice refrigeration business. He graduated from Saint Cloud Tech where he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. Dick was a Korean War veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and received an honorable discharge in 1954.
Dick married Millie Boyer on September 17, 1955, at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Saint Cloud. Dick had a 30 year career with the Piggly Wiggly Grocery and in 1966, with the opportunity to manage the store in Owatonna, the family relocated from Wilmer. Dick and Millie raised their two sons in Owatonna through high school graduation. Another opportunity with Piggly Wiggly relocated Dick and Millie back to Wilmer in 1978. Dick is a lifetime member of the American Legion and served as Legion commander while living in Wilmer. He also belonged to the Eagles and Elk's clubs in various cities he and Millie lived. Dick finished his career in the grocery business with Lund's Foods in Hopkins. After 16 years he retired from his part time position at age 75.
In his free time Dick was an avid sports participant as a fast pitch softball pitcher, and also participated in slow pitch softball, bowling leagues, pool leagues, and trap shooting leagues. He was a committed fan of his sons youth, high school, and college sports teams. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their sport activities. Dick and his family are entering their 54th year as Viking season ticket holders. He was also a huge Twins and U of M Gophers fan. In addition, Dick never missed an opportunity to celebrate his Irish heritage.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Millie; His sons, Ron (Gaye) and Don (Tara); four grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole (Matthew), Kelly, and Sarah; and two great grandchildren, Addison and Aidan. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his six brothers, John, Jim, Howie, Ken "Bud", Aussie, Donnie, and his one sister, Bunny.
