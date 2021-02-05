OWATONNA — Virginia "Ginny" Fisher, age 91, of Owatonna passed away February 3, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral liturgy at the church on Friday. A parish rosary will be recited at 9:30 am at the church.
Ginny was born to parents Matthew and Magdalen (Michels) Mans in Nicollet, MN. She graduated from Nicollet High School in 1947, and after attended Mankato Commercial College. In 1948 she moved to Owatonna and worked for Federated Insurance as a bookkeeper.
Ginny married Donald September 8, 1951 in Belgrade Township in Nicollet County.
She and Donald made their home in on his family farm east of Owatonna. Ginny raised her children and when they were old enough she went back to bookkeeping for several businesses in town retiring in 1986. She was a member of Sacred Heart church and the Farmer's Union. Her life interests were growing flowers, bird watching and baking-always having chocolate chip cookies available for guests.
Ginny is survived by children, Terry (Jennifer) Fisher, Owatonna, Christine (Paul) Richards, Chaska, MN, Matthew (Ann) Fisher, Eagan, MN, Edward (Cindy) Fisher, South Haven MN; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Janet) Mans of Nicollet, MN.
She was preceded by her husband Donald, 2 sisters and one brother.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School in Owatonna.
