Judy L. Larson

OWATONNA — Judy Lynn Larson, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Owatonna on August 21, 1959, the daughter of Stan and Grace Larson. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Arlene (Ron) Myers, Mary Bahl and Pamela Spindler, brothers John and Jeff Larson, sister-in-law Judy Huper-Bennetts and step-daughter Tammy (John) Morawitz and their sons Hunter and Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Grace Larson, husband John Huper, brother James Larson, brother-in-law Russ Bahl , sister-in-law Gail Larson, brother-in-law Gary Huper, sister-in-law Pat Huper and brother-in-law Roger Bennetts. Judy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home, 5003 Lemond Road, Owatonna, MN on Saturday, May 1st at 2:00 pm.