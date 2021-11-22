Charlies Bartz

PENNINGTON, MINNESOTA — Charles Bartz, age 80, died suddenly on Monday Nov. 15 in Pennington, Minnesota. Charlie was born on Oct. 5, 1941 to Herbert and Marie (Wilker) Bartz in Waseca. Following graduation from Medford High School, Charlie worked for Josten"s as an engraver and then for Ron Johnson's Steel Engraving as a tool and die maker. Following retirement in 1998, Charlie and his wife Glenda traveled extensively and lived their best life. Following Glenda's death in 2006, Charlie lived in Pennington where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and socializing, especially Friday night happy hour at Camp Pennington. Charlie is survived by one son Jason (Karen) Bartz (Omaha, NE) and one daughter Nancie (Jon) Breunig (St. Louis, MO), four grandchildren and his partner Barb. An in person celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association preferred.
