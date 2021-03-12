MARBLE FALLS — William Charles Jungbluth, age 96, passed away on March 7, 2021 in Lakeway TX. He was born in La Crosse WI October 8, 1924 to Alfred and Irma Jungbluth.
It was a "life well lived" from start to finish.
Bill graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and in 1942 joined the Army Air Corp to serve during WWII as a B-24 radio operator. He was based in England where they flew many missions dropping supplies to the underground.
Shortly after returning from the war, he met the love of his life, Mary Jane Bond. They were married in La Crosse August 30, 1947. Bill and Mary moved to Decorah, IA where he finished his education, graduating with a BA degree in business administration from Luther College in 1949.
Bill taught school and coached for a year in Bird Island MN before working in sales for 5 years with Sherwin Williams/Esser Paints in Moline IL and La Crosse. Bill joined Federated Insurance in 1957 as a marketing representative in Rochester MN. He was promoted to sales service manager in the Minnesota division and Bill and Mary moved their family to Owatonna MN in 1963. In one of his many roles at Federated, he and his wife Mary, successfully organized and hosted Federated's President Council trips for many years. After almost 33 years with Federated, he retired in 1990 as 2nd vice president, administrative assistant to the director of marketing. Bill was a mentor to many at Federated and outside of work.
After retirement in 1990, Bill and Mary established their full-time residence at the family cabin in Birchwood WI. Most of their retirement years were split between the cabin and Texas where their two daughters and families lived. In 2016, they moved to Texas full-time and have lived there since, most recently in Marble Falls.
The words best used to describe Bill Jungbluth from his colleagues, friends, and family include caring, honest, good listener, unselfish, a liberal dose of integrity, and above all, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Bill was passionate about committing "quality time" to friends and especially family. He coached many team sports that his kids were involved in, and was also known as the neighborhood Dad that was called on to organize spontaneous baseball and football games with the neighborhood kids. Mr Jungbluth was asked to come out and play more than once. The Jungbluth children and grandchildren cherish all the letters and notes he sent to them through the years, and will forever remember his final signature comment, "Keep the Faith".
His love for his family was evident as their family cabin was used for years of family celebrations and vacations. Bill and Mary welcomed friends and family with open arms as so many enjoyed their little piece of paradise in Birchwood.
Bill was a member of Associated Church, Elks Lodge, American Legion, Toastmasters International, and the Owatonna Country Club while living in Owatonna.
His hobbies and interests were centered around family and friends and included wine making, golf, tennis, many spectator sports, fishing, pontoon rides and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irma Jungbluth, sister Jane Spangler, brother John Jungbluth, son, Bill Jungbluth, and son in law, Mike Dalland. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughters, Joanne Dalland (Round Mountain TX), Carol(Steve) Gallagher (Granite Shoals TX), Sons Bob(Diane) (Owatonna MN) and John(Mary) (Eau Claire WI), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He will be buried with a family service/celebration in La Crosse WI at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society.