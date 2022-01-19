Olga E. Rieber

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
NORTH MANKATO — Olga Edna Rieber, 105, of North Mankato, formerly of Owatonna, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato.
She was born February 4, 1916 in Alden, Minnesota the daughter of Edward and Emma (Behle) Pestorious. She graduated from Alden High School in 1935. Following her schooling, she helped on the farm and in the home. She also worked at the Mansfield Store.
On April 23, 1944, she married Martin Rieber. The couple lived in numerous places in the upper Midwest because of Martin's job of building churches. Eventually they settled in Owatonna where Olga provided daycare along with working Duffy's Grocery Store. She was a faithful member of St. John Church where she served in many different areas. Her life was her family and her church.
Olga was an accomplished seamstress sewing clothes for her children. She sewed all the wedding dresses for her daughters and sportscoats for her son. She was a wonderful baker, especially homemade bread.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Dennis) Flint of Owatonna, Aleda (Dean) Warta of New Ulm, Mark (Cathy) Rieber of Santa Rosa, CA and Darlene (Jay) Thompson of North Mankato; eight grandchildren, Thomas (Jessica) Flint, Rebecca Warta, Josef (Madeline) Warta, Emily (Daryl) Heinzelman, Carlene Rieber, Andy (Kelly) Thompson, Krista Thompson and Eric Thompson; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Evelyn Walk of Medford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; twin infant son, Lowell and Leon; grandson, Charles Flilnt and five brothers and three sisters.
No flowers or plants, please. Memorials preferred to St. John Church or donor's choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. The family requests everyone wear a facemask. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. A pie and coffee fellowship will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Olga Rieber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.