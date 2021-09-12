PEMBERTON — ELNORE MAE LINDELAND, age 97 of Pemberton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Mapleton Community Home.
Born in Owatonna on September 16, 1923, Elnore was the daughter of Edward and Luella (Rasmussen) Ahlborn. She graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1941 before continuing her education at St. Cloud Teacher's College. She taught for several years in Waldorf and Sleepy Eye before her marriage. Elnore married Lowell Lindeland at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota on June 16, 1946. She then taught in rural Minnesota Lake before she and Lowell began their family. Lowell and Elnore farmed and raised their family in Medo Township, Blue Earth County their entire married life. From 1979 until 1999 they wintered in Corpus Christi, TX at the motel they owned, the Sea Shell Inn. After selling the motel, they continued to winter in Pharr, Texas for many years. Elnore was generous with her time and talent by serving on the Blue Earth Welfare Board for eight years, the Medo Lutheran Church ALCW, was active in Bible School and Sunday School, and was a 4-H leader for 15 years. She was a member of the former Medo Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church in Mapleton. She enjoyed traveling, wintering in Texas, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with friends and family.
Elnore is survived by two sons, Lac Lindeland (fiancé Deb Bezdicek) of rural Minnesota Lake, and Lon (Cari) Lindeland of Otsego; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Joe) Sohre, Kendra (Chad) Kieffer, Lucas Lindeland, Lacey (Alan) Braunshausen, Lauren (Adam) Hislop, Alex (Brianna) Lindeland, and Alison (Nelson) Melander; twelve great-grandchildren, Landon, Mason, and Logan Sohre, Brea, Ava, and Bryson Kieffer, Lynley and Griffin Braunshausen, Boden and Melanie Hislop, and Ella and Levi Lindeland. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Lindeland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Mapleton, with Rev. Steve Berkeland officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Following a luncheon interment will take place at Medo Lutheran Cemetery. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Janesville is handling the arrangements. dennisfuneralhomes.com