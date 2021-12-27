Judith Beyer

OWATONNA — Judith Marie Beyer, age 72, of Owatonna passed away December 24, 2021.
Friends may greet the family 5-7:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna, with interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Judy was born to parents Rueben and Lucille (Ahlers) Voll in Owatonna. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1968, and after started working at Jostens. Judy married Arnie Beyer in 1971 in Owatonna. She continued to work at Jostens for a total 28 years retiring 2015.
In retirement Judy was very involved in her grandchildren's activities, spending time with family, watching all Minnesota sports teams and enjoyed socializing with her husband Arnie and her friends at the local clubs. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Judy is survived by husband, Arnie, 50 years, children, Brian (Michelle), Sara (Mike) Klecker, grandchildren, Payton, Owen, and Ashley Beyer, Jacob, Jenna and Joseph Klecker; one sister, Joyce (Cliff) Pechacek of Ely, MN; one sister-in-law, Karen Voll of Ely, MN; many nieces and nephews, and last but not least, Max the cat.
She was preceded in death by, parents; two brothers Melvin and Roger; one niece, Shelly and one nephew, Kevin.
