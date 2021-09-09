Shirley Ann Dickie

KASSON — Shirley Dickie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Prairie Meadows in Kasson, MN. She had resided at Prairie Meadows for the past 3 years.
Shirley was born April 22, 1938, to Albert and Lois (Baker) Faulhaber in Hayfield, MN. Shirley grew up on the family farm in Rock Dell, MN. She graduated from Hayfield High School. After graduating, she entered the work force and was employed at Libby's in Rochester, MN as a secretary. She also worked in the banking industry at various banks in Rochester, MN.
Shirley married David Dickie on October 16, 1960, at the Rochester Seventh-Day Adventist Church. They were married for 58 years, before Dave passed away in 2019. Dave and Shirley lived in many different places throughout their marriage including: Walla Walla, Washington, Rochester, Minnesota, and Lakeland, Florida. They then moved back to Minnesota in 1979, where they resided in rural Mantorville until moving to Prairie Meadows.
Shirley worked at their family business, Dickie Equipment, in Dodge Center, MN for several years and served as office manager/bookkeeper. She eventually decided to retire from Dickie Equipment and became a home maker and also assisted in their rental properties.
Shirley enjoyed listening to KNXR radio and said that this was "her kinds of music" until the time that this radio station went off of the air. Shirley was a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan who cheered them on whether they were winning or losing. Feeding the birds, when she lived in rural Mantorville was one of her hobbies. She enjoyed identifying the various birds that she saw and would consult her bird book. She liked to hear news about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed their visits. A woman of faith, Shirley prayed for others and read her Bible. She was a longtime member of the Dodge Center Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Shirley tried to see the best in everyone and was an encouragement and support to others. She was a good role model. She made friends easily with others and appreciated the friendships she made with the residents and staff at Prairie Meadows.
Shirley is survived by daughters, Shari (Rick) Welsh of Dodge Center, MN and Susan (Dani) Welsh of Claremont, MN; grandchildren, Richard (Izzy) Welsh II of St. Paul, MN, Danielle (Jacob) Snyder of Claremont, MN, Michelle Welsh of Dodge Center, MN, and Rachel (Michael) Theis of Cresco, IA, and great-grandchildren, Griffin Snyder, Sophia Snyder, Beckett Snyder, and another great-grandchild on the way. She is survived by her younger brother, Robert (Pat) Faulhaber of Rock Dell, MN; brother-in-law, Nathan Walters of Viroqua, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Jen Faulhaber.
A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Jim Martin with burial to follow at the Wildwood Cemetery in Wasioja, MN.