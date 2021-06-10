DODGE CENTER — Kevin R. Mussman, 68, of Dodge Center, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Methodist Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1953 in Owatonna, to Arthur and Emma (Schwenke) Mussman. Kevin grew up on the family farm and graduated from agricultural school. He helped his father on the farm until Arthur retired, and during that time he would spend a lot of time going to auctions to buy farming equipment for friends and local farmers. The last few years he spent helping car dealers drive cars to and from auctions.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Short of Golden, CO and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Mussman; sister JoAnn Cerand.
Visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15 from 4pm-7pm. Interment will be in Havana Cemetery.