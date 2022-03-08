Elizabeth "Betty" McIntire

WASECA — ELIZABETH "BETTY" GLENNON MCINTIRE, age 93 of Waseca died on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Born on June 16, 1928 in Miller, South Dakota, she was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Irene (Hatch) Glennon. She graduated from Miller High School in 1946 and the College of St. Catherine in 1950. On June 26, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to Homer "Mac" McIntire Jr. in Miller, South Dakota. While living in Iowa, Betty did research at the University of Iowa. They moved to Waseca in 1961 and opened McIntire Drug where Betty did the buying and bookwork for the business.
Betty was a devoted mother and volunteer in the community. She belonged to numerous bridge clubs, Monday Study Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca and where she taught CCD, served as a eucharistic minister for many years, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She also served on the welcoming and social committees at church. She served on the board for the Waseca Library and was a member of Waseca Lakeside Club. Betty also served as a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, traveling, and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Homer "Marty" (Becky) McIntire of Greendale, WI, Nancy (David LaMotte) McIntire of Eagan, John (Ann) McIntire of Minneapolis, and Betsy McIntire of Owatonna; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert; granddaughter, Kelly; and sisters, Rosemary, Jeanette, and Roberta.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca from 4-7 PM and continue on Thursday, one hour before services at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.