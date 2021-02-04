Duane C. Urch

OWATONNA — Duane Clayton Urch, 83, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
He was born April 22, 1937 in Rochester, Minnesota the son of Paul and Joy (Osborn) Urch. He was raised on a dairy farm near West Concord where he graduated from high school. He married Phyllis Sanders on November 4, 1961 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The couple made their home in Owatonna where they raised their three children. He worked at the State School in Owatonna and was a mail carrier for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Duane's life has revolved around poultry. He has been actively involved in the poultry industry since 1949, raising pure bred poultry, first in Dodge County. He started his own mail order business in 1958, selling hatching eggs and chicks nationwide. He has served on the Steele County 4-H poultry committee beginning in the 1970's and was instrumental in its reorganization. He has hosted numerous poultry workshops over the years. He served on the Minnesota State 4-H committee for 23 years, the American Poultry Association District 5 as director for 30 years retiring in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008.
Duane holds a judging license in the American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association and has judged numerous poultry shows throughout the United States. His involvement in the Society for the Preservation of Poultry Antiquities from 1972 to 1981 has allowed him to serve all of the officer positions from President to Secretary. He was on the committee to start a National Poultry Museum which opened at the National Agriculture Center Hall of Fame at Bonner Springs, Kansas.
For many years, Duane had exhibits at the local county fairs and in 2000 received his 50 year award for exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair. He is a founding member of the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, The American Legion Post 77, Steele County and West Concord Historical Societies, the Bird Shippers of America, numerous poultry clubs and Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Urch of Owatonna; children David Urch of Owatonna, Julie (Tim) Turnlund of Owatonna and Dan (Candy) Urch of Owatonna; 7 grandchildren, Michael Urch, Nicole Urch, Karl Turnlund, Jessica Turnlund, JD Rogers, JC Rogers and JB Rogers and siblings, Mary Lou (Glenn) Hanson of West Concord and John (Kathy) Urch of Viroqua, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Joy Urch; and grandson, Joshua Turnlund.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Benedictine Living Community and Ecumen Hospice team for the excellent care given to Duane and the family.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM . Funeral services will be held February 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with The Reverend Amanda Floy officiating. Livestream of the service is available at: https://wearelivetoday.com/duane-urch .
Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Ecumen Hospice in Owatonna.