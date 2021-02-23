Harland G. Strohschein

OWATONNA — Harland Gene Strohschein, 92, of Owatonna, died suddenly Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born November 16, 1928 in Faribault, Minnesota the son of Edwin and Ella (Rotsolk) Strohschein. He grew up near Moland. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1946. He then hauled milk for his father at the Moland Creamery which allowed him to meet Ramona whose father owned Starks Corner Creamery. He began working for Wanous Tire & Battery and in 1952 purchased the business from Clayton. On October 12, 1952 he married Ramona Hanson at St. John Lutheran Church on State Ave. Together the couple owned and operated Harland's Tire in Owatonna for 40 years, expanding the business to include stores in Faribault, St. James and St. Peter.
Harland loved sports at all levels. He closely followed all of Owatonna sports even when his family was no longer involved. He enjoyed golf with his buddies late into his years and recently enjoyed watching golfers tee off from the tee box just off his deck. He and Ramona enjoyed wintering in Florida until the grandchildren became involved in sports. Then it was more important for them to stay home and become active spectators.
Harland knew many people through the tire business. He was a people person and an outing with him always involved stopping to talk with people he knew. His golf group would regularly meet on Tuesday evenings and his breakfast group on Saturday mornings. He also enjoyed getting together with his high school friends a number of times throughout the year.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Elks Club, was an Owatonna Foundation Trustee and served on the Owatonna City Council.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (and Dan) Boeke of Owatonna; son, John (and Shari) Strohschein of Owatonna; grandchildren, Matthew (and Amy) Boeke of Detroit Lakes, Elizabeth (and Joe) Kirk of North Branch, Crystal (and Dan) Goldman of Duluth, Derek (and Kristina) Strohschein of Owatonna, Heather (and Tom) Ewert of New Prague; great grandchildren, Mya, Jay, Griffin, Charlie, Dylan, Henry, Oliver; sisters-in-law, Patricia Hanson of Owatonna, Julie (and Roger) Kittleson of Waterloo, IA, and Glenda Hanson of Owatonna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ella: wife, Ramona Strohschein (2019); brother, Edwin (and Arlys) Strohschein; in-laws, Ron Hanson, Gordon (and Ingrid) Hanson, Bernard Hanson and Beverly (and Gene) Etherton.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, February 26th from 4:30 - 7:00 PM and at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with The Reverend Todd Buegler officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Mortgage Reduction Fund, Owatonna Foundation, Homestead Hospice Patient Care Fund or to the donor's choice.