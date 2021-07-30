David Ferris

OWATONNA — David Ferris passed away on July 19, 2021 at the age of 76 from terminal leukemia. He will be privately buried at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, MN. Further information can be found at Parker Kohl Funeral Home's website.

To plant a tree in memory of David Ferris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments