Donnavon E. Eaker

ELLENDALE — Donnavon Elaine Eaker, 72, of Ellendale, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
She was born February 9, 1950 in Fort Dodge, Iowa the daughter of Donald and Ada (George) Colee. She moved to Minnesota in 1956 to the Bixby/Claremont area. She graduated from Claremont High School in 1968 and then attended beauty school. On August 30, 1969, she married Steven Eaker at St. John's Lutheran Church rural Claremont. The couple lived and worked in the Twin Cities before moving to Ellendale in 1973. They purchased Pete and Rubes Market and it became known as the legendary Steve's Meat Market.
She is survived by daughters, Michelle (Frank) Steever of Cranston, RI and Rachael (Mark) Lee of Ellendale; granddaughter, Genevieve Steever and grandsons, Daxter Lee, Gavin Steever and Jared Lee; half-brother, Don Tool and sisters, Kathy Macey, Joyce (Louis) La Moore and Marcia (Donny) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ada and husband, Steven Eaker.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, March 7th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at First Lutheran Church - Ellendale on Wednesday from 2:30 - 3:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM at First Lutheran Church - Ellendale. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale.
Memorials are preferred to Ellendale Community Action Group, First Lutheran Church in Ellendale and Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford.
To plant a tree in memory of Donnavon Eaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.