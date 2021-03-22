OWATONNA — Corey Gasner was born in Owatonna on December 8, 1972 to Rodney and Juliet Gasner. On March 19 he passed at Cerenity Nursing Home in St. Paul. His passing was linked to complications stemming from M.S.
He is survived by his parents Rodney and Juliet Gasner, brothers Joel and Brian Gasner, sons Brian Wendel, Nicholas and Dylan Gasner, and his grandchildren Lacey and Jameson Wendel.
He was a caring and loving soul whose family meant the world to him.
His funeral will be private for family and close friends.
