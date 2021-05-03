Robert "Bob" Piepho

OWATONNA — Robert 'Bob" Eugene Piepho, 80, of Owatonna, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
He was born March 19, 1941 in Rice County, Minnesota the son of August and Adeline (Neubert) Piepho. He was the middle of three children. His parents farmed east of Faribault and then bought a farm in the Meriden area when he was 18 months old. He lived on that farm the rest of his life.
He was saved and baptized at the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Waseca at the age of 11. He attended Baptist Church most of his life. The last five years he was a member of Cannon City Community Church.
Robert farmed his entire life and also did carpentry for many years providing for his family.
He married Joyce Burke on June 4, 1966. They had 10 children. Six of his children and his wife were able to be with him when his last breath was taken.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Piepho; children and grandchildren, Craig and Kelly (Karl, William), Duane and Sharon (Erich, Dietrich, Morgen, Jayla, Catsy), Christine Christofferson (Kaitlyn, Natalie), Keith and Cathy (Jasmine, Madison), Janean and David Schmidt (Rachel, Hannah, David, Kitra), Laura and Dan James (Isaac, Christian, A.J., Lylia), James and June ((Arian, Cole, Gabrial), Linda and Jason Friesen (Josef, Emmalynn, Adeline), Curt and Megan Stephoni (Mason, Harmony); brother, Richard (Eva); sister, Karen (Noe) Palacios and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Adeline and son, Jerald.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Grace Baptist Church on Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM . Funeral services will be held May 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Wunderlich officiating. Interment will be in the Warsaw Cemetery in Warsaw.