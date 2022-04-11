Elizabeth "Betty" Sinn

WASECA — ELIZABETH "BETTY" LEE SINN, age 82, of Waseca died on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
Born on June 14, 1939 in Bemidji, Minnesota. On July 20, 1950, Betty was adopted by Gisle and Ollie (Porten) Johnson of Deerfield Township in Steele County. She attended Medford Public School, graduating with the class of 1957. Betty worked at the Owatonna State School from 1958 - 1963, where she met her forever best friends. Later she went on to work for OMC - Owatonna Manufacturing Company until her retirement. Betty was married to Edward Sinn and they were later divorced. She enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially NASCAR. Betty also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Karen Rae Sinn Prange of Waseca; grandchildren: Jeffery Allen Prange and his wife, Kirby, Michele Lee Prange Eaton and her husband Quinton; six great grandchildren: Jace, Bexley, Rikki, Mason, Freya and Wrenley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy.
Memorial service will be 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until the time of the service at the funeral chapel.