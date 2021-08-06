OWATONNA — Jeffrey Allen Telschow, 69, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Owatonna Hospital due to a brain tumor.
Jeffrey was born February 9, 1952 in Northfield, Minnesota, to Allen and Geraldyne "Gerry" (Schmidtke) Telschow. As a child he attended Dundas Grade School and Northfield Junior High School and he was also a Cub Scout. After graduating from Blooming Prairie High School in 1971, Jeff enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following his time in the service, he worked at Uber's Tannery, Viracon, and Northern Tool. In his free time, Jeff enjoyed rendezvous events, barbeque competitions, cooking and catering for parties, bluegrass music, and building model rockets.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Geraldyne "Gerry" Berg of Blooming Prairie, brothers, Jody (Connie) Telschow of Faribault, Brian Berg of Owatonna, Jesse (Danielle) Telschow of Eden Prairie, and Warren (Patricia) Berg of Venice, FL; nieces and nephews, Heather (Cory Peterson), and Jacob (Paula Mayberry) Telschow, Alisha (Craig Peterson), Zoe, Bo, and Garret (Erica) Berg, Karen (Keith) Burdette, Serina (Chris) Hendrickson, and Eric Proesch; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Telschow; step-father, Ralph Berg; and step-sister, Bonnie Proesch.
Celebration of Life gathering will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, August 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held August 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.