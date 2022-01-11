OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Paul J. Swenson, age 65, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 13th at Michaelson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home.
Paul Jerome Swenson, the son of Wallace and Gail (Johnson) Swenson, was born on September 27, 1956, in Rochester, MN. He grew up in Grand Forks, ND and graduated from Red River High School in 1974. He continued his education at the University of North Dakota. While in school he worked for Strinden's Hardware. On August 6, 1977, he was united in marriage to Glenice Larson at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. They moved to Crookston, MN where he managed the Gambles store for a year before moving to Owatonna. He worked as an agent with Lutheran Brotherhood for 23 years before going independent and established Swenson Financial Services in 2003. Over the years, he served on several boards and enjoyed working with charitable foundations. He was very involved in his community in a variety of ways.
Paul enjoyed boating and spending time with his family on the water at Lake Belle Taine.He liked old boats and was working on restoring one.He also enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, and spending time with friends. Most of all, Paul was a family man. As a dad of 3 girls and a grandpa of 4 grandsons, he loved attending and rooting for his daughters' and his grandsons' at their various events.
He is survived by his wife Glenice Swenson of Owatonna; daughters, Sarah Johnson of Pine Island, Paula (Jim) Ennis of New Lenox, IL, Jana Swenson of Woodbury; grandsons, Samuel Johnson, Adam Johnson, Jacob Ennis and Jared Ennis. He is also survived by 3 brothers and many in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorials are preferred; gifts will be given to Can Do Canines, Elevation North Church and the Steele County Historical Society.